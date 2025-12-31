Like jowar? Try these African street breakfasts

Jowar, or sorghum, is a staple in many African countries, thanks to its nutritional value and versatility. In street breakfasts, jowar is often used in a variety of dishes that are both filling and healthy. Here are five jowar-based street breakfasts from different African regions that you can try. Each dish showcases the grain's adaptability and cultural significance.

Dish 1 Jowar porridge delight Jowar porridge is a common breakfast option in several African countries. The dish is made by boiling jowar flour with water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency. It is usually sweetened with sugar or honey and sometimes garnished with fruits or nuts for added flavor. This porridge gives a warm start to the day and is packed with carbohydrates for energy.

Dish 2 Jowar pancakes with honey Jowar pancakes are another popular street breakfast option. The batter is made from jowar flour mixed with water or milk and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. The pancakes are cooked on a griddle until golden brown and served with honey or syrup on top. They make for a tasty yet nutritious way to kickstart your morning.

Dish 3 Savory jowar upma Savory jowar upma is an interesting take on traditional semolina upma. In this dish, roasted jowar grains are cooked with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. Seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric powder, it makes for a spicy yet wholesome breakfast option that keeps you full for hours.

Dish 4 Jowar porridge with nuts This variation of jowar porridge adds nuts like almonds or cashews for an extra crunch and nutrition boost. The nuts are usually toasted before being added to the porridge while cooking. This enhances their flavor profile even more. The result is a hearty meal that not only satisfies hunger but also provides essential nutrients required by our body daily.