Lessons from 'Little Women' that still make sense
What's the story
Through the March sisters, Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, Little Women, provides timeless insights into life and relationships.
It introduces us to love, ambition, and resilience, stressing on the importance of family bonds and one's own self.
The story of each sister's journey imbibes in us valuable lessons that continue to resonate even today, making this story a beloved tale across generations.
Family ties
Importance of family bonds
More than anything, the March sisters epitomize the strength in unity.
Even when they are financially poor, their spirits are never broken.
This undying bond keeps them afloat through life's storms, and it goes on to show how family can be your refuge, and your strength, when the going gets tough.
Pursuing dreams
Value of personal ambition
Above all, Jo March's relentless pursuit of becoming a writer highlights the need to chase your dreams no matter what society tells you to do otherwise.
It is her journey that has inspired readers to chase their passions, and stick to their guns, regardless of challenges or snide comments.
Overcoming challenges
Resilience in adversity
The characters go through a lot of problems, be it in terms of sickness or money, but they are so resilient.
They learn to adapt, and they deal with it, focusing on the importance of hope and courage in dire situations.
This story teaches us the value of resilience in the face of adversities, and how hope and courage are all you need in tough times.
Being true to oneself
Embracing individuality
In Little Women, every March sister embodies her individuality and aspirations, unapologetically so.
Their journeys emphasize the book's ode to self-identity, reminding us how important it is to be true to ourselves.
It celebrates the beauty of differences, while respecting each other. It inspires us to celebrate our uniqueness and see the same in others, reemphasizing that being real is a virtue.
Acts of compassion
Power of kindness
In Little Women, the story beautifully highlights how the smallest acts of kindness shape relationships and the course of lives.
The March sisters and others are often seen extending kindness towards others, without expecting anything in return.
These little acts of giving show how much of a difference kindness can make in a person's life.
It reminds us how even the simplest of things can change our relationship with the world around us.