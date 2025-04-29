Things you should do before attending a virtual meeting
What's the story
In this age of remote work, digital meetings have become a staple of our professional lives.
But, to get the most out of these virtual spaces, you need some specific etiquettes to make them productive and professional.
Knowing and practicing effective digital meeting etiquette can go a long way in improving the communication and collaboration of team members.
Here are five tips to conduct successful digital meetings.
Preparation
Test technology beforehand
Before joining a digital meeting, it is essential to test your technology.
Make sure your internet connection is stable, your microphone and camera are working fine, and any necessary software updates are taken care of.
This way, you can avoid technical glitches that can break the flow of the meeting and be prepared to participate from the very start.
Appearance
Dress appropriately for meetings
Even if you're working from home, dressing appropriately for digital meetings is critical.
Wearing professional attire not only sets the right tone but also helps you maintain a sense of normalcy and professionalism during virtual interactions.
It shows respect for colleagues and signals that you take the meeting seriously.
Noise control
Mute microphone when not speaking
To minimize background noise and ensure a smooth flow during digital meetings, it's advisable to mute your microphone when you're not speaking.
This action helps in preventing any distractions that could arise from unexpected sounds in your environment.
By muting yourself, you allow others to focus on the discussion without interruptions, contributing to a more productive and efficient meeting atmosphere.
Nonverbal cues
Be mindful of body language
Body language is an important part of communication, even in virtual calls.
Maintain eye contact by looking at the camera when you speak, sit straight to show you are paying attention, and use gestures to stress on points (but not too much to be distracting).
Being mindful of these nonverbal cues makes you more engaging for the other participants.
Organization
Follow an agenda or structure
Having an agenda or structure for digital meetings keeps discussions focused and efficient.
Share this agenda with participants beforehand so everyone knows what topics will be covered during each session.
This way, they get time for preparation if needed while ensuring all relevant points get addressed within allocated time frames, effectively managing everyone's expectations throughout proceedings.