Mango magic: Surprising recipes you haven't tried yet
What's the story
Mangoes are not just for smoothies. This versatile fruit can be used in a number of offbeat dishes.
From salads to desserts, mangoes bring a unique flavor and texture that can elevate any meal.
Here are five ways to enjoy mangoes in different culinary creations, giving you fresh ideas to incorporate this tropical fruit into your diet.
Salsa delight
Mango salsa with a twist
Mango salsa is a refreshing meal companion.
Combine diced mangoes with red onions, bell peppers, and cilantro and you have a colorful dish that complements many foods.
A squeeze of lime juice adds tanginess while the fruit's natural sweetness is enhanced.
This salsa can be served as an appetizer or a topping on various dishes.
Salad sensation
Grilled mango salad
Grilled mango salad is an interesting way to relish this fruit in a savory avatar.
Ripe mango slices are grilled until slightly charred and then tossed with mixed greens, avocado slices, and cherry tomatoes.
A light vinaigrette dressing brings all the flavors together without overpowering the natural taste of the ingredients.
Dessert delight
Mango chia pudding
Mango chia pudding is an easy-to-make dessert that has health benefits written all over it, but is also super delicious.
Simply mix chia seeds with coconut milk and pureed mangoes and you get a creamy pudding that's both satisfying and nutritious.
Leaving it overnight makes the chia seeds absorb liquid and thicken into a delightful treat.
Chutney charm
Spicy mango chutney
Spicy mango chutney is a treat for anyone who loves bold flavors.
It is made by simmering chopped mangoes with a variety of spices, such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder.
Sugar and vinegar are added to the mix, making for a condiment that is perfectly sweet and spicy at the same time.
This chutney makes an excellent side to many dishes, beautifully enhancing their flavors.
Frozen treats
Frozen mango yogurt bites
Frozen mango yogurt bites give an effortless way to incorporate this fruit in your dessert collection without requiring much effort.
Just blend ripe mangos into yogurt and freeze them in small molds or ice cube trays until set.
These bite-sized goodies make the perfect snacks on hot days when all you want is something cool yet healthy.