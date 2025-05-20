What's the story

Himachal Pradesh, situated in Northern India, is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich heritage. The state's cuisine also reflects its diversity and local yields.

Breakfast in Himachal is a delight with a range of vegetarian dishes that are equally nutritious and tasty.

These dishes usually feature locally-sourced ingredients, giving you a taste of the region's culinary wizardry.

Here are some must-try vegetarian breakfast dishes when visiting this beautiful state.