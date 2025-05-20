Savor Himachali breakfasts: Best vegetarian dishes
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh, situated in Northern India, is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich heritage. The state's cuisine also reflects its diversity and local yields.
Breakfast in Himachal is a delight with a range of vegetarian dishes that are equally nutritious and tasty.
These dishes usually feature locally-sourced ingredients, giving you a taste of the region's culinary wizardry.
Here are some must-try vegetarian breakfast dishes when visiting this beautiful state.
Steamed treat
Siddu: A steamed delight
Siddu is a favorite breakfast dish in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Kullu and Manali.
This steamed bread is prepared from wheat flour dough stuffed with fillings of mashed potatoes or lentils.
Siddu is mostly served with ghee or chutney, enhancing its rich flavor.
Siddu is not only tasty but also makes for a wholesome breakfast, hence, is loved by locals and tourists alike.
Local pancake
Babru: A Himachali pancake
Babru is yet another traditional breakfast dish that looks like a pancake but tastes nothing like it.
Prepared with black gram paste mixed in wheat flour dough, babru is deep-fried till golden brown.
It tastes amazing with tamarind chutney or curd, providing a savory experience that brings out the flavors of Himachali cuisine.
Sweet crepes
Patande: Sweet crepes from Sirmaur
Coming from Sirmaur district, patande are sweet crepes prepared with wheat flour batter combined with sugar and milk.
Cooked on a griddle until they turn light brown, these crepes are usually eaten plain or topped with honey for added sweetness.
Patande makes for an indulgent yet simple breakfast choice that brings out the local flavors.
Chickpea curry
Chana madra: Chickpea curry delight
Chana madra is more than just breakfast, it's a staple of Himachali food culture, served on special occasions and day-to-day meals (even breakfasts sometimes).
The dish features chickpeas cooked in yogurt-based gravy, spiced with cardamom and cloves, giving it an aromatic touch.
Served hot with rice or roti, chana madra offers comforting warmth, especially during the chilly months.