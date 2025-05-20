Gujarati breakfast snacks you must try
Gujarat, the western Indian state, is famous for its colorful culture and exquisite food.
One of the best things about the cuisine is breakfast snacks that give a pleasant surprise to the taste buds.
These treats are not just delicious but also represent the rich culture of Gujju food.
From savory to sweet, every dish has a distinct taste and texture. This makes breakfast a fun meal in the state.
Khakhra
The crunchy delight of khakhra
Khakhra, a thin cracker-like snack made from whole wheat flour and spices, is one of the most popular Gujarati snacks.
Thin and crispy, khakhra is usually eaten with tea or yogurt.
This snack is also the most versatile one as it can be flavored with different seasonings such as methi (fenugreek) or jeera (cumin).
Its crunchy texture makes it a go-to for people who like light but satisfying breakfast options.
Jalebi fafda
The sweetness of jalebi fafda
Jalebi fafda is a classic sweet-salty combination.
Fafda, which is made from gram flour and deep-fried until it's crispy, pairs perfectly with jalebi, a sweet dish soaked in sugar syrup.
This pairing is a favorite during festivals but can be relished any day as part of a hearty breakfast spread.
Dhokla
The softness of dhokla
Dhokla, a soft steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter, is a popular snack in India.
The mild flavor of dhokla is enhanced by tempering mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.
Dhokla is often served with chutneys or pickles, so you can enjoy both nutrition and taste in every bite.
Khaman
The spicy kick of khaman
Khaman is a cousin of dhokla, but is prepared differently and with other ingredients.
Primarily made from chickpea flour without the fermentation process (as in dhoklas), khamans are spongier thanks to the addition of baking soda, which gives them their signature fluffiness.
They have a tangy-sweet taste and are often garnished with coriander leaves and grated coconut, served hot with spicy chutneys on the side.