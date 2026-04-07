Here's how to make potato hash

Potato hash is a simple, yet satisfying breakfast dish that can be prepared in just five minutes. This quick meal is perfect for those busy mornings when you need something hearty and delicious without spending too much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a flavorful potato hash that will keep you energized throughout the morning. Here's how to make this easy breakfast staple.

Tip 1 Choosing the right potatoes Selecting the right kind of potato is key to a successful hash. Go for waxy potatoes, such as red or new potatoes, as they hold their shape well when cooked. These varieties give a creamy texture inside and a crispy exterior when fried. Make sure to wash and dice them into small pieces for uniform cooking.

Tip 2 Adding flavor with spices Spices are what make your potato hash taste so good. Salt, pepper, and paprika are the basic ones that bring out the flavor of the potatoes. If you want to add more depth, try adding garlic powder or onion powder. A pinch of cayenne pepper can add a spicy kick if you like it hot.

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Tip 3 Incorporating vegetables Adding vegetables not only makes your potato hash healthier but also more colorful and tasty. Bell peppers, onions, and spinach are classic additions that go perfectly with potatoes. You can also add some kale for extra nutrition without changing the cooking time much. Just make sure to chop them finely so that they cook quickly along with the potatoes.

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