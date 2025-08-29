Busy mornings? Try these quick couscous bowls 

Couscous bowls provide a quick and nutritious start to your day, ideal for those hectic mornings. In just five minutes, you can relish a wholesome breakfast that fills your body with essential nutrients. They are also quite versatile and you can customize them with the ingredients of your choice. Here are some simple ideas to get you started on delicious couscous bowls

Dish 1 Fresh fruits and nuts Going fancy with fruits and nuts is another way to elevate your couscous bowl. Not only does it add natural sweetness to the dish, but also a nice crunch. Try tossing in some sliced bananas, berries, or apples, and almonds or walnuts. Not only does the combo make the dish tastier, but also adds fiber and healthy fats, which keep you full longer.

Dish 2 Yogurt and honey drizzle For a creamy texture, add a dollop of yogurt into your couscous bowl. Flavour it up with a gentle drizzle of honey, adding just the right amount of sweetness. This delightful combination is not just rich in probiotics (good for your gut) but also packed with antioxidants. It's a great option to satiate your morning sweet tooth and promote wellness.

Dish 3 Avocado and spinach boost Adding avocado slices and fresh spinach leaves gives your couscous bowl a savory twist. Not only are avocados packed with healthy fats, but spinach also provides iron and vitamins A and C. This combination is perfect for those who prefer a more savory breakfast option that still delivers on essential nutrients.