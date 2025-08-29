5-minute breakfasts: Mulberry and almond parfaits

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. Five-minute mulberry and almond parfaits offer a delicious start without taking much time. This simple dish combines fresh mulberries, crunchy almonds, and creamy yogurt to create a balanced meal. Perfect for busy mornings, this parfait is not only easy to prepare but also packed with nutrients that support overall health.

#1 Choosing fresh mulberries Selecting fresh mulberries is essential for a flavorful parfait. Look for berries that are plump, firm, and deep in color. Avoid those that are mushy or have signs of mold. Fresh mulberries are naturally sweet and are packed with vitamins C and K, and iron. Adding them to your breakfast can enhance taste and nutrition both.

#2 Benefits of almonds Almonds not only provide a satisfying crunch to the parfait but also pack a ton of health benefits. They are a great source of healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants. Including almonds in your breakfast can help you remain energetic the entire morning by fueling you for an extended period of time.

#3 Yogurt selection tips Picking out the right yogurt is important to have a creamy base for your parfait. Choose plain or Greek yogurt to regulate your sugar intake while getting the added benefits of probiotics that promote gut health. Greek yogurt provides more protein than regular ones, which can help keep you full for longer.