Office rush? This 5-minute puff will save your day

A five-minute puff hairstyle is a quick and easy way to add some volume and style to your hair, perfect for those busy mornings. This versatile look can be worn for both casual and formal occasions, making it a go-to choice for many. With just a few simple steps, you can achieve this elegant hairstyle without spending too much time or effort. Here's how you can master the five-minute puff hairstyle.

Tip 1 Gather your hair accessories To achieve the perfect five-minute puff, start by gathering all necessary accessories. A fine-tooth comb is essential for teasing sections of hair at the crown. Hairpins or bobby pins are crucial for securing the puff in place. A soft-bristle brush helps smooth out any bumps or tangles. Finally, a lightweight hairspray will keep your style intact throughout the day.

Tip 2 Create volume at the crown Begin by sectioning off the top portion of your hair where you want to create volume. Use the fine-tooth comb to gently tease this section by pulling it towards your scalp. This will create volume and lift at the crown. Once satisfied with the height, smooth over the top layer with a soft-bristle brush to hide any teasing marks.

Tip 3 Secure your puff with pins Once you have achieved your desired volume, it's time to secure it in place. Gently pull back this teased section and secure it with bobby pins or hairpins at its base. Make sure they are well-hidden under other layers of hair so that they remain invisible from view. Adjust any loose strands as needed before moving on.