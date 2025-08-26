5-minute breakfasts: Toasted naan and hummus 

A quick, nutritious breakfast can do wonders for your day. The five-minute toasted naan and hummus combo is a simple, satisfying combination of convenience and flavor. It's the ideal meal for those busy mornings when time is of the essence but you want something wholesome to kickstart your day. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a delicious breakfast, energizing you and keeping you full till lunchtime.

#1 Choosing the right naan Choosing the right naan is important for this breakfast combo. Choose whole wheat or multigrain naan to make your meal more fiber-rich, which helps in digestion and keeps you satiated for a longer time. If you're counting calories, you can use mini naans as they are portion-controlled. Freshly baked naan from neighborhood bakeries tend to have less preservatives than packaged ones, hence healthier.

#2 Selecting quality hummus Since hummus comes in different flavors, pick one that matches your taste. Classic hummus (chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic) provides the ideal balance of protein and healthy fats. For a spicy kick, you can try roasted red pepper or spicy hummus variants. When purchasing store-bought hummus, read labels to check for added sugars or preservatives and ensure you're getting a natural product.

Tip 1 Toasting techniques for perfect texture Toasting naan adds crispness to its texture while keeping it soft inside. Use a toaster oven or skillet over medium heat for the best results without burning. If you're using an oven's broiler setting instead of traditional stovetop methods like griddles or pans, keep a close watch, as the high temperatures can cause rapid browning and even charring if left unattended.