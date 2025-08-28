5-minute breakfasts: Walnut pesto toast recipe

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can set the tone for a productive morning. A quick and healthy option is walnut pesto toast, which combines the rich flavors of walnuts and fresh herbs. This simple recipe takes only five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. Packed with nutrients, this toast provides a good balance of healthy fats, proteins, and carbohydrates to fuel your day.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for walnut pesto To prepare walnut pesto, you'll need some fresh basil leaves, walnuts, garlic cloves, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Basil gives a lovely aroma while walnuts lend a crunchy bite. Garlic also adds to the flavor with its strong taste. Olive oil combines everything while lemon juice provides a touch of acidity. Salt and pepper are added to taste.

Preparation Preparing the walnut pesto Start by adding basil leaves and walnuts to a food processor or blender. Add peeled garlic cloves followed by olive oil and lemon juice. Blend until it's smooth but slightly chunky for texture. Season with salt and pepper, as desired, before giving it one final blend to make sure the flavors distribute evenly throughout the mixture.

Assembly Assembling your toast Once your walnut pesto is ready, spread it generously over slices of whole-grain bread or any preferred type of bread that suits dietary needs (like gluten-free options if necessary). Then, toast them lightly under broiler settings until golden brown edges appear on each slice, indicating readiness without burning toppings underneath due to excessive heat exposure during the cooking process itself.