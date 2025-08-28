India's amazing butterfly sanctuaries: A list

India's diverse ecosystem is home to some of the most beautiful butterfly species. If you are in love with these colorful insects, then you can visit some of the amazing butterfly sanctuaries across the country. They protect these fragile flying beauties, and give enthusiasts an opportunity to see them in their natural habitat. Here are five best sanctuaries in India for all butterfly lovers.

#1 The Butterfly Conservatory of Goa Located in Ponda, Goa, this conservatory is a private initiative devoted to saving butterfly species. Spread across 4,000 square meters, it accommodates over 100 species of butterflies. Visitors can take guided tours that explain the life cycle and habits of butterflies. The conservatory also has lush gardens with host plants that lure in different species of butterflies year-round.

#2 Bannerghatta Butterfly Park Located inside the Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bangalore, this park is a key component of India's push to conserve butterfly species. It has a museum, an audiovisual room for educating people, and a greenhouse where one can witness butterflies up close. The park is designed to resemble natural habitats with plenty of nectar plants and shrubs supporting different stages of butterfly development.

#3 Thenmala Butterfly Safari Park Located in Kerala's Kollam district, Thenmala is India's first planned eco-tourism destination with a dedicated area for butterflies. The park has trails through dense forests where you could spot hundreds of native butterfly species in their natural habitat. Educational programs are also conducted to create awareness about conservation efforts and the ecological importance of butterflies.

#4 Sikkim Himalayan Zoological Park This zoological park in Gangtok lets you explore high-altitude ecosystems filled with rare flora and fauna, including Himalayan butterflies. The park's well-maintained trails wind through different terrains, giving a peek into diverse habitats that are home to over 50 species of butterflies found in the region.