Visiting Kerala? Savor these authentic dishes

The southern Indian state of Kerala is famous for its varied and delicious food. Its breakfast options are no different, giving you a unique start to the day with satisfying and traditional dishes. From steamed rice cakes to coconut-laden curries, these breakfasts give you an insight into the region's rich culinary heritage. Exploring these can be an exciting journey for anyone looking to break free from their boring morning routine.

Dish 1 Appam with stew Appam is a pancake made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Soft in the center with crispy edges, it is the perfect companion to a stew. The stew is usually made of vegetables cooked in coconut milk with spices such as cinnamon and cloves, adding to its flavor. This combination offers a delightful balance of textures and tastes that is quintessentially Kerala.

Dish 2 Puttu and kadala curry Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake layered with grated coconut. It is usually served with kadala curry, which comprises black chickpeas cooked in spicy coconut gravy. The combination makes for a nutritious and filling breakfast. The mildness of puttu contrasts perfectly with the strong kadala curry, making it a timeless favorite of locals.

Dish 3 Idiyappam with vegetable kurma Idiyappam, or string hoppers, are thin noodles made from rice flour dough pressed into a noodle shape and steamed. They are generally paired with vegetable kurma—a creamy curry made from mixed vegetables simmered in coconut milk along with spices such as fennel seeds and cardamom. This dish is a light yet flavorful start to the day.