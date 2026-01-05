5 must-have decor items for stylish side tables

Side tables are a functional and decorative element in any room. They provide space for essentials and can amp up the decor when styled right. From books to plants, there are several items that can make side tables look more appealing. Choosing the right decor items can make your space look more cohesive and inviting. Here are five must-have decor items that can make your side tables both functional and stylish.

Lighting essentials Elegant table lamps Table lamps are a must-have for any side table, providing essential lighting and style. They come in different designs, from modern to vintage, so you can pick one that matches your room's decor. A good lamp not only lights up the area but also serves as a statement piece that adds character to the room.

Organization Aids Decorative trays Decorative trays are perfect for organizing small items like coasters, remote controls, or personal belongings. They keep the surface neat and add an element of design with their materials and patterns. Available in various sizes and styles, trays can be used to group together different elements on your side table, creating a harmonious look.

Natural touches Fresh or faux plants Plants add life and color to any space, making them ideal for side tables. Fresh flowers or faux plants can make the table look lively without requiring too much maintenance. They add a natural element that softens the hard lines of furniture, while also improving air quality (in case of real plants).

Intellectual appeal Stylish books or magazines Books or magazines on side tables not only add intellectual appeal but also serve as conversation starters. They lend personality to your space by reflecting your interests or hobbies. Opt for visually appealing covers or arrange them by color for an added aesthetic touch.