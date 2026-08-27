Sorrel: The tangy green worth adding to your meals
What's the story
A tangy green herb, sorrel, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate your vegetarian dishes. Its unique flavor profile makes it an excellent choice for those looking to add a zesty twist to their meals. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the delightful taste of sorrel, offering a range of options from soups, salads, and sauces. Each recipe showcases sorrel's distinct taste and can be easily prepared with fresh ingredients.
Dish 1
Sorrel soup with potatoes
Sorrel soup is a classic dish that combines the tanginess of sorrel with the creaminess of potatoes.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until soft, then add diced potatoes and vegetable broth.
Once the potatoes are tender, stir in chopped sorrel leaves, and simmer for a few minutes.
Blend until smooth for a creamy texture or leave it chunky for more bite.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 2
Fresh sorrel salad with citrus dressing
A fresh sorrel salad is perfect for those hot days when you want something light but flavorful.
Mix fresh sorrel leaves with arugula or spinach for a base. Add segments of orange or grapefruit for sweetness and contrast against the tartness of the greens.
Dress the salad lightly with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Dish 3
Creamy sorrel sauce over pasta
This creamy sorrel sauce makes an excellent accompaniment to pasta dishes.
Start by sautéing garlic in butter until fragrant, before adding chopped sorrel leaves until wilted down slightly.
Add cream or coconut milk, along with grated Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast if vegan-friendly options are preferred.
Season well using salt and pepper before serving over cooked pasta strands.
Dish 4
Potato pancakes infused with sorrel
Potato pancakes get an exciting twist when infused with finely chopped fresh sorrel leaves mixed into grated spuds, along with onions, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper.
Fry dollops of the mixture in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot with sour cream, yogurt, or applesauce, depending on your preference.