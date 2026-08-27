Sorrel: The tangy green worth adding to your meals

Sorrel soup is a classic dish that combines the tanginess of sorrel with the creaminess of potatoes.

Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until soft, then add diced potatoes and vegetable broth.

Once the potatoes are tender, stir in chopped sorrel leaves, and simmer for a few minutes.

Blend until smooth for a creamy texture or leave it chunky for more bite.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.