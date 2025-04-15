You can do these core workouts at your desk
Keeping a strong core is vital for good health and stability, particularly if you sit at a desk for long hours.
By adding simple exercises to your office schedule, you can strengthen these muscles without taking much time or space.
These workouts can be performed discreetly at your desk, so you can stay fit without compromising on work.
Here are five effective office workouts that strengthen your core muscles.
Leg lifts
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are an easy way to engage your core while sitting at your desk.
Sit up straight in your chair with both feet flat on the floor.
Slowly lift one leg until it's parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down.
Repeat this exercise 10 times on each leg.
This movement helps in strengthening lower abdominal muscles, improving posture.
Desk plank
Desk plank
The desk plank is a modified version of the traditional plank exercise that you can do with your office desk.
Stand facing your desk, place both hands on its edge, and step back until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
Hold the position for 20-30 seconds while keeping the core engaged.
This exercise targets multiple muscle groups, abs, shoulders, and back.
Chair twists
Chair twists
Chair twists are great for blasting oblique muscles, which run along the sides of your abdomen.
Sit upright in your chair with feet flat on the floor and arms crossed over your chest or behind your head if comfortable enough.
Twist your torso slowly towards the right side, then return to the center before twisting to the left side.
Repeat ten times per direction, focusing on maintaining good form throughout the entire set.
Side crunches
Standing side crunches
Standing side crunches provide an excellent way to engage oblique muscles without requiring any equipment other than yourself.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, hands behind head, elbows wide open.
Lift right knee toward right elbow, squeezing through waistline, returning to start position.
Repeat on the opposite side, alternating sides, 20 repetitions per session.
Ensuring proper alignment during movement execution every time, performed correctly, yield great results over time.
Wall sit
Wall sit hold
Wall sit holds give you the opportunity to strengthen both legs and core simultaneously.
Simply find a sturdy wall, lean against it, and slide down until your thighs are parallel to the ground and knees are above the ankles.
Hold this position for 30 seconds, increasing the time gradually as your strength improves.
Remember to breathe deeply and keep focus throughout the hold to maximize benefits from this effective workout technique.