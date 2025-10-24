5 banana breakfasts for better gut health

Plantains are a versatile fruit that can be used in various breakfast dishes. They are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that promote gut health. Rich in fiber and essential vitamins, plantains can be a great addition to your morning routine. Here are five plantain breakfast ideas that can help you start your day on a healthy note while supporting your digestive system.

Tip 1 Plantain smoothie bowl A plantain smoothie bowl is an easy and refreshing way to kickstart your day. Blend ripe plantains with some almond milk, spinach, and a tablespoon of chia seeds until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it with sliced bananas, berries, and a sprinkle of granola for added crunch. This dish is rich in fiber and antioxidants, promoting digestion and keeping you full longer.

Tip 2 Savory plantain pancakes Savory plantain pancakes make for a delightful twist on traditional breakfast fare. Mash ripe plantains and mix with flour, baking powder, salt, and water to form a batter. Cook small portions on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve with avocado slices or yogurt for added flavor and nutrition. These pancakes are gluten-free and provide essential nutrients for gut health.

Tip 3 Baked plantain chips For a crunchy breakfast option, try baked plantain chips. Slice green plantains thinly using a mandoline slicer or knife. Toss the slices in olive oil, salt, and pepper before baking them at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes or until crispy. These chips offer dietary fiber that aids digestion while satisfying your craving for something crunchy.

Tip 4 Plantain porridge Plantain porridge is an easy-to-make comfort food that warms you up in the morning. Boil chopped ripe plantains in water until soft. Mash them into a smooth consistency, and add coconut milk for creaminess. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup, if desired. This porridge is rich in potassium, which helps maintain healthy digestion by balancing electrolytes.