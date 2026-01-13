These pleated velour skirts never go out of style

Pleated velour skirts are the perfect combination of comfort and style, making them a winter wardrobe staple. The rich texture and elegant drape of these skirts make them versatile enough to be worn on different occasions. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, pleated velour skirts can be styled in various ways to suit your taste. Here are five styles to add to your winter wardrobe.

#1 Classic black pleated velour skirt A classic black pleated velour skirt is a must-have in any winter wardrobe. Its neutral color makes it easy to pair with a variety of tops, be it a cozy sweater or a chic blouse. The pleats add movement and interest, while the velour fabric gives warmth without compromising on style. This versatile piece can easily be dressed up with heels or kept casual with ankle boots.

#2 Rich burgundy pleated velour skirt Burgundy is another color that screams winter elegance. A burgundy pleated velour skirt can add a pop of color to your outfit while still keeping things classy. Pair it with neutral shades like cream or beige for balance, or go bold with contrasting colors like navy blue. This skirt works well for both day and night events, making it a versatile addition to your collection.

#3 Soft grey pleated velour skirt Soft gray is the perfect color for those who want a subtle yet sophisticated look this winter. A gray pleated velour skirt goes beautifully with pastels or darker tones like black and charcoal. For an added layer of warmth, you can wear it with tights and knee-high boots. This color is perfect for office wear as well as casual outings.

#4 Vibrant emerald green pleated velour skirt If you want to make a statement, opt for an emerald green pleated velour skirt this winter. The bold hue instantly elevates any outfit, making it perfect for festive occasions or parties. Pair it with gold accessories for added glamour or keep it simple with neutral tops in white or beige shades.