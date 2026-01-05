Winter ethnic wear: How to style quilted kurtis

Quilted kurtis are a winter wardrobe staple, offering the best of both worlds: comfort and style. These kurtis, with their unique patterns and warmth, are perfect for the chilly months. If you're looking to add some color to your winter wardrobe, printed quilted kurtis can be the best choice. They come in a variety of designs and colors, making them versatile enough to match different occasions.

#1 Vibrant floral prints Floral prints on quilted kurtis add a touch of elegance and freshness to your winter look. These designs usually feature bold colors that pop against the fabric's texture. Pairing these kurtis with solid-colored leggings or palazzos can create a balanced outfit perfect for casual outings or festive gatherings.

#2 Geometric patterns for modern appeal Geometric patterns bring a modern edge to quilted kurtis, making them ideal for those who prefer contemporary styles. These prints often use sharp lines and shapes in contrasting colors, giving the garment a dynamic look. Teaming these kurtis with minimalistic accessories can enhance their visual appeal without overpowering the overall outfit.

#3 Traditional motifs with a twist Traditional Indian motifs like paisley or mandala designs get a modern twist when printed on quilted kurtis. These pieces marry cultural heritage with modern fashion sensibilities. They are perfect for both traditional ceremonies and modern-day wear. Pairing them with ethnic jewelry can further accentuate their traditional charm.

#4 Abstract art-inspired designs Abstract art-inspired designs on quilted kurtis are for those who love unique, artistic expressions in their clothing. These prints are characterized by bold brush strokes or splashes of color that create an eye-catching effect. Wearing these kurtis with neutral bottoms allows the artistry of the garment to take center stage.