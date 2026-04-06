Love kidney beans? You'll love these recipes

Kidney beans, or rajma, are a staple in many vegetarian diets. They are not only delicious but also a great source of protein and fiber. Including kidney beans in your meals can help you meet your daily protein requirements without relying on animal products. Here are five ways to add kidney beans to your diet, each offering a unique flavor and nutritional benefit.

Dish 1 Classic Rajma Masala Rajma masala is a popular North Indian dish that pairs kidney beans with a spicy tomato-based gravy. This dish is often served with rice, making it a wholesome meal. The spices used in this dish not only enhance its flavor but also make it a nutritious option. Pairing rajma masala with brown rice can further boost its nutritional value by adding more fiber and nutrients.

Dish 2 Kidney bean salad delight A kidney bean salad is an easy and refreshing way to include these legumes in your diet. Toss cooked kidney beans with chopped vegetables, like bell peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes, for a colorful salad. Add some lemon juice or vinegar for tanginess, and herbs like cilantro for extra flavor. This salad makes for a great side dish or light meal on its own.

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Dish 3 Hearty kidney bean soup A hearty kidney bean soup can be comforting and nutritious on cooler days. Cook kidney beans with vegetables like carrots, celery, and onions in vegetable broth for a filling soup that warms you up from the inside out. Season it with herbs like thyme or bay leaves for added depth of flavor.

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Dish 4 Spicy kidney bean curry For those who love bold flavors, try making a spicy kidney bean curry by adding ingredients like ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and coconut milk into the mix. This combination results in an aromatic dish that goes well with flatbreads, such as naan or roti. It adds an exciting twist to traditional curries.