5 simple hairstyles for ultra-shiny hair

Glass hair is all about that ultra-sleek, shiny look that resembles the smoothness of glass. It is a high-maintenance style, but with the right tricks, you can achieve it without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are five quick hairstyles that can help you get that glass-like finish, all while keeping your hair healthy and manageable. These styles are perfect for those who want to look chic without spending too much time on their hair.

Tip 1 Sleek low ponytail A sleek, low ponytail is an easy way to get that glass hair look. Start by straightening your hair with a flat iron to eliminate any frizz or waves. Then, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with a soft elastic band. Use a small amount of serum or oil on your hands before smoothing down any flyaways for an ultra-polished finish.

Tip 2 Straight bob with middle part The straight bob with a middle part is another way to flaunt glass hair. This hairstyle works best on straightened hair, so make sure to use a flat iron for that sleek finish. A middle part adds symmetry and elegance, making it perfect for formal occasions or everyday wear. Finish off with a shine spray to enhance the glass-like effect.

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Tip 3 Glossy top knot A glossy top knot gives you the best of both worlds: style and practicality. Start by pulling all your hair up into a high ponytail, and twist it around itself to form a bun. Secure it with bobby pins, if necessary, and apply some shine serum all over to get that reflective sheen.

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Tip 4 Smooth side braid For those who like long hairstyles, a smooth side braid is perfect for achieving glass hair without the fuss. First, straighten your locks from root to tip with a flat iron. Then, sweep all your hair over one shoulder, and braid it loosely but tightly enough so that it stays in place throughout the day.