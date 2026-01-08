5 quick hairstyles to revive limp hair

Limp hair can be a real struggle, especially when you want to look your best without spending hours on styling. Quick hairstyles can be a lifesaver, giving you volume and bounce in no time. Whether you're heading to work or going out for an evening, these styles are easy to do and require minimal products. Here are five quick hairstyles that can help refresh limp hair instantly.

Tip 1 Voluminous top knot A voluminous top knot is an ideal way to add height and lift at the crown. Start by teasing the hair at the roots for added volume. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun. Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands loose around your face for softness.

Tip 2 Half-up messy bun The half-up messy bun is perfect for adding texture and movement to limp hair. Take the top section of your hair from ear to ear and twist it into a loose bun at the back of your head. Secure with pins or an elastic band, allowing the rest of your hair to flow freely for a casual yet stylish look.

Tip 3 Braided crown A braided crown gives an elegant touch while providing support and volume. Part your hair down the middle and create two braids on each side. Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, securing them with bobby pins. This style not only adds volume but also keeps your hair neatly in place.

Tip 4 Textured waves with sea salt spray Sea salt spray gives limp hair texture and body without weighing it down. Spray evenly on damp or dry hair, scrunching as you go for natural-looking waves. Use fingers to tousle through once dry, enhancing the wave definition without needing heat styling tools.