Give your regular upma a flavorful makeover
What's the story
Upma, a popular South Indian breakfast dish, is loved for its simplicity and versatility. This semolina-based dish can be prepared in many ways using different vegetables, spices, and other ingredients. From tangy lemon and juicy tomatoes to creamy coconut and spicy masala, there are plenty of ways to give your regular upma a flavorful twist. Here are five easy variations to try for your next breakfast.
Dish 1
Vegetable upma with a twist
Vegetable upma is a colorful variation of the classic dish, loaded with fresh vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
The addition of mustard seeds and curry leaves gives it an aromatic touch.
To prepare this dish, roast semolina until golden brown, then sauté chopped onions and vegetables in oil. Add water and salt to taste, then mix in the roasted semolina until it absorbs the liquid.
Dish 2
Lemon-flavored upma
Lemon-flavored upma gives a tangy twist to the traditional recipe. The zest of lemon elevates the taste of this dish, making it refreshing.
For this version, prepare the basic upma by roasting semolina and cooking with onions, mustard seeds, and once cooked, add freshly squeezed lemon juice along with coriander leaves for garnish.
This variation is perfect for those who love citrusy flavors in their meals.
Dish 3
Tomato upma delight
Tomato upma adds a rich color and flavor to the traditional dish.
The tomatoes give a natural sweetness, which goes well with spices like cumin seeds and green chilies.
To make tomato upma, cook chopped tomatoes with onions until soft. Add turmeric powder before mixing in roasted semolina slowly while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Dish 4
Coconut-infused upma
Coconut-infused upma gives a creamy texture without any dairy. Grated coconut is added while cooking to give the dish a rich flavor, along with curry leaves and cashews for added crunch.
Start by frying cashews in oil, then add onions, curry leaves, and grated coconut. Stir in semolina and water until it reaches the desired consistency.
Dish 5
Spicy masala upma
Spicy masala upma is for those who like their breakfast with some heat.
This version uses red chili powder, along with ginger-garlic paste, for an extra kick.
Fry these spices with onions before adding semolina, followed by hot water to cook through completely without sticking together too much.