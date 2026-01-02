5 quilted jackets every wardrobe needs

Quilted jackets are a winter staple in India, providing warmth and style without the bulk. These jackets are perfect for the country's diverse climate, from chilly northern winters to milder southern ones. With their unique design, quilted jackets provide insulation and fashion, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. Here are five quilted jacket styles that are a must-have for winter in India.

Timeless style Classic black quilted jacket The classic black quilted jacket is a versatile piece that goes with everything. Its neutral color makes it ideal for both casual and formal occasions. Made from high-quality materials, this jacket offers durability and warmth. It usually comes with features like zippered pockets and adjustable cuffs, adding to its practicality. Whether paired with jeans or trousers, this jacket is a timeless addition to any winter wardrobe.

Extra warmth Hooded quilted jacket A hooded quilted jacket is perfect for those extra chilly days when you need some extra warmth. The hood adds an element of protection against wind and rain, making it ideal for unpredictable weather conditions. Available in various colors and patterns, these jackets can be easily matched with different outfits. They are usually lightweight yet insulated enough to keep you warm during outdoor activities.

Extended coverage Longline quilted jacket For those who prefer extended coverage during winters, a longline quilted jacket is an ideal choice. It provides additional warmth by covering more of the body without compromising on style. This type of jacket often comes with a belted waist or drawstring for a better fit and silhouette control. Perfect for layering over sweaters or cardigans, it ensures you stay cozy even in the coldest of temperatures.

Two-in-one versatility Reversible quilted jacket A reversible quilted jacket offers you two styles in one piece of clothing, giving you more options when it comes to dressing up during winter months. One side may be solid-colored while the other features patterns or prints, allowing you to switch looks according to your mood or occasion without investing in separate pieces.