Upgrade your cooking with these lesser-known beans

Indian cuisine is famous for its diversity, and beans are an integral part of vegetarian dishes. While some beans are widely known, others remain hidden gems waiting to be discovered. These rare beans can add unique flavors and textures to your meals, making them a delightful experience for any food lover. Here are five rare Indian beans that can elevate your vegetarian dishes.

#1 The unique texture of cowpea Cowpea, also known as black-eyed pea, is a versatile bean used in many Indian recipes. It has a creamy texture when cooked and absorbs spices well. Cowpea is rich in protein and fiber, making it a healthy addition to any meal. It is commonly used in curries and stews, or simply boiled with spices for a simple, yet flavorful, dish.

#2 Exploring the flavors of moth bean Moth bean, or matki, is a small legume with a nutty flavor. It is widely grown in arid regions of India due to its drought-resistant nature. Moth bean is packed with protein and essential nutrients, making it an excellent choice for vegetarian diets. It is usually sprouted to enhance its nutritional value, and used in salads or cooked into flavorful curries.

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#3 The nutritional powerhouse: Horse gram Horse gram is a small, legume that packs a punch in nutrition. It is high in iron, calcium, and protein, which makes it a perfect option for vegetarians looking for nutrient-dense foods. Horse gram is usually boiled or roasted and added to soups or used as a flour for making traditional Indian breads.

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#4 Adzuki beans: A sweet addition Adzuki beans are small red beans with a slightly sweet taste. They are used in both savory and sweet dishes across India. These beans are high in fiber and low in fat, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals. Adzuki beans can be cooked with spices to make delicious curries or sweetened with jaggery to make desserts.