5 easy hibiscus drinks for any occasion
What's the story
We all love African hibiscus petals for their vivid color and tangy flavor. These petals make for the most refreshing drinks.
They are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, giving you both taste and health.
Here, we list five delightful drinks with African hibiscus petals that give a unique twist to your regular refreshment options.
Each drink is easy to make and perfect for any occasion.
Iced tea
Hibiscus iced tea delight
Hibiscus iced tea is a classic way to enjoy the tangy flavor of these petals.
For this drink, steep dried hibiscus petals in boiling water for about 10 minutes.
Strain the liquid in a pitcher and add sweetener of your choice while it is still warm.
Let it cool before serving over ice with a slice of lemon or mint leaves for added freshness.
Lemonade
Zesty hibiscus lemonade
For a citrusy twist, try making hibiscus lemonade.
Start by preparing a concentrated hibiscus tea using dried petals and hot water.
Once cooled, mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sweeten as desired.
Serve chilled over ice cubes with lemon slices or mint sprigs to enhance its refreshing qualities.
Punch
Tropical hibiscus punch
Going fancy? Create an exotic punch by combining hibiscus tea with tropical fruit juices like pineapple or mango.
Brew strong hibiscus tea using dried petals, let it cool completely, before mixing equal parts of fruit juice into the brew along with some sparkling water if desired for fizziness.
Chai
Spiced hibiscus chai
Add warmth to your beverage repertoire with spiced hibiscus chai!
Brew strong black tea along with crushed cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, cloves, ginger slices and dried African hibiscus petals until the aromatic flavors meld together beautifully.
Strain out solids then sweeten according to preference before serving hot topped off with whipped cream dusted with ground nutmeg or cinnamon powder, garnish optional.
Smoothie
Cooling hibiscus smoothie
Blend frozen strawberries and raspberries with chilled brewed hibiscus tea, yogurt, honey and a dash of vanilla extract until smooth.
Pour this creamy mixture into glasses and serve immediately.
For an added touch, garnish with fresh berries on top.
This smoothie offers a delightful mix of tangy and sweet flavors, making it a refreshing drink choice.