Winter style: 5 must-have reversible jackets 

Reversible jackets are a versatile wardrobe staple that can be worn in multiple ways, making them a perfect pick for the unpredictable Indian weather. They give you two looks for the price of one, which is both practical and economical. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these jackets can be easily styled to suit different occasions. Here are five must-have reversible jackets that add versatility to your wardrobe.

#1 Classic denim reversible jacket A classic denim reversible jacket is a timeless piece that goes with almost everything. One side usually features a traditional denim look, while the other side may have a solid color or pattern. This jacket is perfect for casual outings and can be paired with jeans or skirts for an effortlessly chic look. Its durability and style make it a wardrobe essential.

#2 Lightweight bomber jacket The lightweight bomber jacket is ideal for those in-between weather days. One side can be a sleek, minimalist design, while the other may feature bold colors or patterns. This type of jacket is perfect for adding an extra layer without feeling too bulky. Pair it with joggers or leggings for a sporty yet stylish appearance.

#3 Quilted reversible jacket A quilted reversible jacket provides warmth without compromising on style. One side usually features a quilted texture, while the other side may have a smooth finish or a different pattern altogether. This type of jacket is ideal for cooler days when you need extra insulation but still want to look fashionable.

#4 Casual parka jacket A casual parka jacket offers the best of both worlds with its functional design and stylish appeal. One side may have pockets and zippers, while the other side could be more streamlined with fewer embellishments. This versatility makes it perfect for outdoor activities as well as urban settings.