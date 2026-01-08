5 savory dishes featuring sun-dried tomatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes are a staple in many African cuisines, adding a unique flavor to a range of dishes. These tomatoes are dried under the sun, intensifying their natural sweetness and tanginess. They are used in various traditional recipes across the continent, giving a rich taste and vibrant color to meals. Here are five savory African dishes that use sun-dried tomatoes, highlighting the versatility of this ingredient.

Dish 1 Moroccan vegetable tagine with sun-dried tomatoes Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries various vegetables with aromatic spices. Sun-dried tomatoes add depth to this dish, complementing the earthy flavors of root vegetables like carrots and potatoes. The tagine is usually cooked in a traditional earthenware pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time. Served with couscous or bread, it makes for a hearty meal.

Dish 2 Nigerian Jollof rice enriched with sun-dried tomatoes Jollof rice is a beloved West African dish famous for its rich tomato-based sauce. In Nigeria, sun-dried tomatoes are often added to amp up its flavor profile. The rice is cooked with onions, peppers, and spices until it absorbs the vibrant red color from the sauce. This version of Jollof rice is typically served at celebrations and gatherings.

Dish 3 South African chakalaka infused with sun-dried tomatoes Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa that goes perfectly with grilled dishes or can be eaten as a side on its own. Sun-dried tomatoes bring an extra layer of complexity to this dish by balancing out the heat from chili peppers with their natural sweetness. Chakalaka can be made using various vegetables like beans and cabbage for added texture.

Dish 4 Ethiopian lentil stew with sun-dried tomatoes Ethiopian lentil stew, or misir wot, is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices such as berbere. Sun-dried tomatoes are often added to this stew to give it a tangy twist that complements the lentils' earthy taste. The stew is usually served with injera, a sourdough flatbread that acts as both a plate and utensil.