5 lesser-known gardens in Delhi 

Delhi , a bustling metropolis, is dotted with hidden gardens that provide a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. These secret gardens are the perfect place for nature lovers to find some quiet time amidst lush greenery. While most of us know about the popular parks, these lesser-known spots are ideal for those looking to explore Delhi's natural beauty in peace. Here are five secret gardens in Delhi that promise an enchanting retreat.

#1 Sunder Nursery: A historical oasis Sunder Nursery, near Humayun's Tomb, is an exquisite 90-acre historical garden. With Mughal-era monuments and a variety of flora, it is the perfect place for history buffs as well as nature lovers. The garden has over 300 species of trees and plants, offering a riot of colors all year round. Visitors can take leisurely strolls on its well-maintained paths or relax by the calm water bodies across the nursery.

#2 Aravalli Biodiversity Park: A natural haven Located on Delhi's southern ridge, Aravalli Biodiversity Park covers nearly 700 acres. It is a key green lung of the city and presents visitors a chance to see native flora and fauna in the wild. Its diverse ecosystems from grasslands to forests make it a birdwatching and photography enthusiasts' paradise. The park also features a number of walking trails for visitors to explore its vastness.

#3 Mehrauli Archaeological Park: A blend of history and nature Spread over 200 acres of lush green, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, as its name suggests, is a treasure trove of history. The park houses several historical structures, dating back centuries, all set in beautiful green surroundings. It makes for a delightful atmosphere for anyone looking for the perfect blend of culture and nature in one place. One can simply lose themselves in the history of this unique Delhi spot.

#4 Kamla Nehru Ridge: An urban jungle escape With dense vegetation sprawling over an area of about 1,000 hectares, Kamla Nehru Ridge serves as an urban jungle escape, well within the confines of central Delhi. Shaded pathways lined with towering trees offer respite from the chaos of the city life, creating cool microclimates even in the sweltering summer months. This is why joggers, walkers, and picnickers all love it, as they find solace in nature without leaving town limits behind entirely.