In mood for semolina-based breakfasts? Try these

Semolina, a versatile ingredient, is also a staple in many street breakfasts around the world. From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of semolina in different cuisines. They are not just affordable but also provide a quick and filling start to the day. Here are five semolina-based street breakfasts that you can try on your next culinary adventure.

Dish 1 Upma: A South Indian favorite Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish made with semolina, vegetables, and spices. Cooked to a soft consistency, it is often garnished with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and fresh coriander. Upma can be found at numerous street stalls across India and is loved for its simplicity and flavor. It provides a wholesome start to the day with its combination of carbs and vegetables.

Dish 2 Rawa dosa: A crispy delight Rawa dosa is a thin, crispy pancake made from semolina batter mixed with rice flour and water. This South Indian delicacy is served with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor. The batter is spread on hot griddles to make delicate crepes that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Rawa dosa is a favorite among those who love light yet satisfying breakfasts.

Dish 3 Semolina halwa: Sweet morning treat Semolina halwa, also known as suji halwa or sheera, is a sweet breakfast treat prepared by roasting semolina with ghee and sugar. It is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews for added texture. This dish can be found at various street vendors during morning hours as it provides an instant energy boost to start the day.

Dish 4 Sooji chilla: Savory pancakes Sooji chilla is another savory pancake made from semolina batter mixed with vegetables like onions, tomatoes, or green chilies. Spiced up with cumin seeds or chili powder for extra zestiness, these pancakes are cooked on griddles until golden brown on both sides. They make an excellent option if you're looking for something savory yet fulfilling.