Want a prettier ponytail? Try these quick hairstyle tricks
What's the story
Ponytails are the most convenient and versatile hairstyles, but they can get boring after a while. Thankfully, there are a number of tricks that can make your ponytail look more stylish and interesting. These tricks are easy to do and can be done quickly, making them ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their ponytail game without spending too much time or effort. Here are some practical tips to try today.
Tip 1
Add volume with a bump it
To add volume to your ponytail, use a bump it at the crown of your head.
This simple tool lifts hair at the roots, giving an instant boost in height and fullness.
Just place the bump it under a section of hair at the crown, and smooth over with a brush for a seamless look.
This trick works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Tip 2
Use hair ties strategically
Instead of using one hair tie, try using multiple along the length of your ponytail.
This creates a segmented look that adds texture and interest to your hairstyle.
Choose ties that match or contrast with your hair color for an added effect.
This technique not only enhances the visual appeal but also keeps your ponytail secure throughout the day.
Tip 3
Incorporate braids for flair
Braiding small sections of hair before tying them into a ponytail is another way to add flair.
You can either braid all of your hair or just a small section near the base of the ponytail for subtlety.
Braids introduce an element of intricacy, without requiring too much time or skill, making them perfect for beginners.
Tip 4
Accessorize with scarves or ribbons
Scarves or ribbons make for excellent accessories to jazz up any ponytail style.
Simply wrap one around the base of your ponytail, or tie it into a bow for an instant upgrade.
Choose colors that complement your outfit, or go bold with contrasting shades for more impact.
Tip 5
Experiment with height placement
Changing where you place your ponytail can dramatically alter its appearance.
A high placement gives off an energetic vibe, while a low one looks elegant and sophisticated.
Play around with different heights until you find what suits you best on any given day.