Diwali 2025: 5 snacks you can make in minutes

Diwali is incomplete without delicious snacks that complement the festival's lights and celebrations. While traditional sweets are popular, having quick and easy savory and sweet treats on hand makes hosting or gifting stress-free. Here are five simple Diwali snacks that you can prepare in no time and impress your family and guests.

#1 Masala peanuts Masala peanuts are a crunchy, spicy snack perfect for Diwali. Toss roasted peanuts with chaat masala, red chili powder, and a hint of salt for a flavorful bite. They are quick to prepare, need minimal ingredients, and are ideal for munching while enjoying the festive lights and conversation

#2 Corn cheese balls Mix boiled corn, grated cheese, breadcrumbs, and a pinch of chili flakes to form a smooth mixture. Shape into small, bite-sized balls and shallow fry until golden and crispy. Perfectly cheesy and crunchy, these corn cheese balls are irresistible snacks that disappear within moments, making them ideal for parties or tea-time treats.

#3 Cheesy sev puri toast Spread fresh green chutney on small toast slices, then layer with chopped onions, tomatoes, cheese, and crunchy sev. Lightly toast them on a tawa until the cheese melts and everything is warm and flavorful. This quick, street-food-inspired snack is perfect for Diwali or festive gatherings, delighting every guest.

#4 Stuffed methi mathri Give the classic mathri a creative twist with a flavorful fenugreek filling. The slightly bitter methi pairs beautifully with the crisp, savory crust. Perfectly spiced and deeply satisfying, these mathris can be made ahead of time and stored, making them a convenient festive snack.