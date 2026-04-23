Craving snacks? You must try these spicy delights

Indian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse range of snacks. Among them, spicy snacks are a favorite for anyone who loves bold flavors. These snacks are not just about heat, but also about the perfect balance of spices that make them so delicious. From street food to homemade delights, these spicy Indian snacks offer a taste of India's culinary heritage.

#1 Pani puri: A street food favorite Pani puri is a popular street food that consists of hollow puris filled with spicy water, tamarind chutney, chickpeas, and potatoes. The dish is famous for its burst of flavors in every bite. The spicy water is made with tamarind, mint leaves, and spices that give it a tangy and spicy kick. Available at roadside stalls and food festivals, pani puri is a must-try for spice lovers.

#2 Aloo tikki chaat: A flavorful delight Aloo tikki chaat is another famous Indian snack that marries spicy potato patties with sweet and tangy chutneys. The tikkis are prepared using mashed potatoes and spices, and then shallow-fried till crispy. They are topped with yogurt, tamarind chutney, and sev for texture and flavor. This dish is a perfect example of how spice can be balanced with sweetness in Indian cuisine.

Advertisement

#3 Sev puri: Crisp and spicy bites Sev puri is a delightful snack that consists of crisp puris topped with mashed potatoes or chickpeas, and a variety of chutneys. The dish is topped with sev (crispy gram flour noodles) for an extra crunch. The combination of spicy chutneys with the crisp puris makes sev puri an irresistible treat for anyone who loves bold flavors.

Advertisement

#4 Dahi puri: A cooling spicy treat Dahi puri combines the spiciness of chutneys with the cooling effect of yogurt in small hollow puris filled with mashed potatoes or chickpeas. Each puri is topped with sweetened yogurt to tone down the heat from spicy chutneys, like green chili or tamarind chutney, making it an ideal choice for those who love both spice and coolness in their snacks.