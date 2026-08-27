5 sprouted pulses for a nutritious seasonal diet
What's the story
Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also comes with a host of health challenges. To stay fit and energetic during this season, including sprouted pulses in your diet can be a game-changer. These nutrient-rich foods are not only easy to digest, but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Here are five sprouted pulses that can help you stay healthy and energetic all through the monsoon.
Moong benefits
Moong beans for quick energy
Moong beans, when sprouted, become a powerhouse of nutrients. They are rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, which help boost your energy levels.
The sprouting process increases the bioavailability of nutrients, making them easier to absorb by the body.
Including moong beans in your diet can help you maintain stamina and focus throughout the day.
Chickpea power
Chickpeas for immune support
Sprouted chickpeas are loaded with vitamin C, zinc, and iron, which are crucial for keeping the immune system strong.
These nutrients help fight infections that are common during monsoon.
Eating sprouted chickpeas regularly can keep you from falling ill and keep you feeling energetic.
Lentil goodness
Lentils for digestive health
Sprouted lentils are an amazing source of dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and gut health.
They are also packed with folate and magnesium, which help reduce fatigue and boost your mood.
Adding lentils to your meals can keep your digestive system healthy while keeping you energetic.
Black bean benefits
Black beans for muscle strength
Black beans, when sprouted, become a rich source of protein and iron, which are important for muscle strength and repair.
They also have antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the body.
Eating black beans regularly can keep your muscles healthy and keep you energetic during the monsoon.
Kidney bean advantage
Kidney beans for heart health
Sprouted kidney beans are rich in fiber, potassium, and magnesium, which are good for heart health.
These nutrients help regulate blood pressure levels and keep cholesterol in check.
By adding kidney beans to your diet, you can keep your heart healthy while keeping you energetic during the rainy season.