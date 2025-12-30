Fan of tomato? These breakfasts are perfect for you

Tomatoes are a staple in many street-style breakfasts around the world, providing a fresh and tangy start to the day. These dishes are not only flavorful but also easy to prepare, making them a popular choice for busy mornings. From savory to sweet, tomato-based breakfasts offer a variety of options that cater to different tastes and preferences. Here are five delightful street-style tomato breakfasts that you can enjoy.

Dish 1 Spicy tomato upma A South Indian favorite, spicy tomato upma is made with semolina and cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices. The dish is cooked until the semolina absorbs all the flavors of the tomatoes and spices. It is usually garnished with coriander leaves and served hot. This breakfast is filling and gives a spicy kick to your morning routine.

Dish 2 Tomato poha Tomato poha is a Maharashtrian breakfast that uses flattened rice cooked with tomatoes, onions, mustard seeds, and turmeric. The dish is light yet satisfying and has a hint of tanginess from the tomatoes. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves or sev for added texture.

Dish 3 Shakshuka Shakshuka is a North African-inspired dish that features poached items in a spicy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions. This hearty breakfast can be served directly from the pan it's cooked in, making it perfect for sharing or enjoying alone on leisurely mornings. The combination of spices gives it an aromatic flavor profile that pairs well with crusty bread.

Dish 4 Tomato dosa Tomato dosa is an interesting twist on traditional dosas by adding tomatoes into the batter itself along with spices like cumin seeds or black mustard seeds before cooking on hot griddles until crispy golden brown on both sides. These dosas are usually served with chutneys made from coconut or mint leaves, depending on regional preferences across India.