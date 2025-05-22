5 botanical gardens in Europe worth visiting
What's the story
From diverse plant species to breathtaking landscapes, Europe is home to some of the most stunning botanical gardens.
These gardens are not just a paradise for nature lovers but also a vital part of conservation and education.
Be it a historic site or a modern marvel, every garden has its own charm and story.
Here are five botanical gardens across Europe you must explore for their beauty and biodiversity.
Kew Gardens
Kew Gardens: A World Heritage Site
Situated in London, Kew Gardens is famous for its huge collection of plants from all over the globe. Spread across 300 acres, it has over 50,000 living plants.
The garden is home to iconic structures such as the Palm House and the Temperate House, featuring tropical and temperate flora respectively.
Visitors can also enjoy the Treetop Walkway for a bird's-eye view of the landscape.
Edinburgh garden
Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh: A Scottish gem
The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh boasts of an incredible variety of plant collections over a sprawling 70 acres. Founded in the seventeenth century, it emphasizes on research and conservation projects.
The themed sections such as the Rock Garden and Chinese Hillside give an insight into various ecosystems. Its glasshouses house exotic plants from diverse climates.
Parisian oasis
Jardin des Plantes: France's oldest botanical garden
France's oldest botanical garden, the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, dates back to 1626. It spans over 28 hectares and showcases thousands of plant species.
These are beautifully arranged in sections such as the Alpine Garden and Rose Garden.
The site also houses a Natural History Museum. Here, you can check out exhibits on botany and zoology.
Padua's legacy
Orto Botanico di Padova: A historical treasure
Located in Italy, the Orto Botanico di Padova is one of the world's oldest academic gardens, having been established in 1545.
It spans roughly two hectares with various plant collections, including medicinal herbs that were traditionally used by students at the University of Padua's medical school.
Madrid sanctuary
Real Jardin Botanico de Madrid: Spain's green retreat
Founded by King Charles III in the 18th century, the Real Jardin Botanico de Madrid is located near the Prado Museum complex.
It spans around eight hectares and boasts over 5,000 species.
These are arranged into terraces displaying Mediterranean flora and exotic specimens from across the globe, making this garden an educational and visually mesmerizing experience for visitors.
Year-round events and exhibitions add to its appeal.