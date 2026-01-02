Double-faced ponte coats: 5 styling tips

Double-faced ponte coats are a versatile winter staple, especially in India. These coats are made from a unique fabric that provides warmth without adding bulk, making them ideal for the mild winters in many parts of the country. The double-faced nature of the fabric allows for creative styling options, giving you two looks in one coat. Here are five styles of double-faced ponte coats that can elevate your winter wardrobe.

Timeless elegance Classic long coat The classic long coat is a must-have in every wardrobe. It offers full coverage and can be paired with both casual and formal outfits. Made from double-faced ponte, this coat provides warmth while keeping you comfortable. Its sleek design makes it an ideal choice for office wear or evening outings.

Chic versatility Belted wrap coat A belted wrap coat adds a touch of chic versatility to any outfit. The belt cinches the waist, giving shape and definition to the coat while allowing for easy adjustments. This style works well with layered clothing underneath, making it perfect for fluctuating temperatures.

Structured appeal Double-breasted coat The double-breasted coat is characterized by its buttoned front, which adds a structured appeal to the overall look. This style is particularly flattering for those who prefer a tailored silhouette. The double-faced ponte fabric ensures that the coat retains its shape while providing the necessary warmth during colder months.

Casual comfort Hooded coat A hooded coat brings in an element of casual comfort with its functional hood and relaxed fit. Ideal for everyday wear, this style goes well with jeans or casual trousers. The hood adds an extra layer of protection against unexpected weather changes, making it practical as well as stylish.