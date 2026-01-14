5 styles that go well with straight kurta sets

Straight kurta sets are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and comfort. They can be paired with a variety of styles to make them more fashionable and suitable for the season. Here are five styles that go perfectly with straight kurta sets in winter, making them stylish and warm without compromising on comfort.

Tip 1 Layer with warm shawls Adding a warm shawl to your straight kurta set can do wonders for your winter look. Shawls made of wool or cashmere add an extra layer of warmth and also add a touch of elegance to the outfit. Pick shawls in contrasting or complementary colors to your kurta set to make the look more appealing.

Tip 2 Pair with stylish leggings Leggings make for an ideal bottom wear option with straight kurtas in winter. They are snug, warm, and available in a variety of fabrics like cotton or wool blends. Opt for darker shades like black or navy blue that go well with most kurta colors and add to the overall sophistication of the ensemble.

Tip 3 Opt for ankle boots Ankle boots make for a fashionable footwear choice that goes perfectly with straight kurta sets during winters. They provide warmth and comfort while adding a modern edge to traditional attire. Choose boots in neutral tones like brown or black that go well with your outfit's color palette.

Tip 4 Add statement accessories Incorporating statement accessories can amp up your straight kurta set look this winter. Go for chunky necklaces, bold earrings, or oversized rings that add personality without overpowering the simplicity of the kurta. These elements can turn an ordinary outfit into something extraordinary by adding visual interest.