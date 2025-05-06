5 styles that pair perfectly with turtleneck sweaters
What's the story
Turtleneck sweaters are a versatile wardrobe staple that can be styled in many ways for different occasions.
Be it dressing up for a formal event or keeping it casual for a day out, turtlenecks make you feel both comfortable and stylish.
Here, we look at five different styles that go perfectly with turtleneck sweaters, giving you some practical fashion tips to improve your wardrobe choices.
Smart casual
Layered under blazers
Pair a turtleneck sweater underneath a blazer for an effortlessly chic look that can take you from office to a social gathering.
The structured blazer and soft texture of the turtleneck make your outfit look deeper.
Go for neutral shades such as black, grey or navy for the turtleneck to keep the look polished.
This one is perfect when you want to balance professionalism with comfort.
Elegant Comfort
With high-waisted trousers
High-waisted trousers with a turtleneck sweater give you an elongated silhouette, both flattering and comfy.
This combination does wonders for formal events or business meetings when you want to make an impression without compromising on ease of movement.
Go for solid colored or subtle patterned trousers to go with the simplicity of the turtleneck.
Layered look
Underneath dresses
Wearing a turtleneck sweater underneath dresses is a brilliant hack to transition summer outfits into cooler weather.
By doing so, you can further extend the versatility of your wardrobe by mixing seasonal pieces creatively.
Choose sleeveless dresses in contrasting colors or patterns over plain turtlenecks for a more interesting effect.
Casual chic
Paired with denim jackets
For those looking for laid-back yet stylish, pairing turtleneck sweaters with denim jackets offers just that between casual and chic wear for everyday outings like running errands or hanging out with friends casually outdoors in the cooler months to come.
Pick lighter shades like white, cream, beige against darker denims, creating contrast, enhancing overall appeal effortlessly achieved through simple layering techniques applied here, effectively showcasing versatility inherent within this classic garment choice itself.
Feminine flair
Combined with skirts
Pairing skirts with these classic pieces opens up infinite opportunities.
From pencil skirts giving an elegant, professional look perfect for workplaces, to pleated midi ones being suitable for fun outings or even evening dinners depending on the occasion.
This finally gives you an opportunity to show off your style without compromising on sophistication.
No matter where you go next, this makes sure you're always chic!