What to wear with a cashmere sweater

Cashmere sweaters are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their warmth and style. In India, where winters can be mild but chilly, cashmere offers the perfect combination of comfort and elegance. Here are five styles to pair with cashmere sweaters this winter in India, ensuring you stay warm while looking fashionable. These combinations are versatile enough to suit different occasions and personal tastes.

#1 Pair with tailored trousers For a polished look, pair your cashmere sweater with tailored trousers. This combination is perfect for office settings or formal gatherings. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to maintain a cohesive look. The softness of cashmere balances the structured nature of tailored trousers, creating an elegant silhouette that is both comfortable and sophisticated.

#2 Layer over a collared shirt Layering a cashmere sweater over a collared shirt adds depth to your outfit while keeping it classy. Choose shirts in contrasting colors or subtle patterns to add interest without overwhelming the ensemble. This style works well for casual outings as well as semi-formal events, making it a versatile choice for winter wear.

#3 Combine with denim jeans For a casual yet chic look, pair your cashmere sweater with denim jeans. This combination is perfect for everyday wear, be it running errands or meeting friends. Opt for slim-fit jeans to keep the silhouette sleek and modern. The combination of cashmere's luxurious feel with denim's ruggedness makes for an effortlessly stylish outfit.

#4 Wear under a trench coat Adding a trench coat over your cashmere sweater is ideal for those colder days when you need extra warmth without compromising on style. A trench coat adds layers and texture to your outfit while keeping it classy. Go for coats in classic shades like black or navy blue to go with the rest of your ensemble.