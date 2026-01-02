5 styles to pair with a herringbone blazer 

The herringbone blazer is a winter wardrobe essential, thanks to its classic pattern and versatility. It adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it perfect for both formal and casual occasions. Pairing it with the right styles can take your winter look a notch higher, making it stylish and comfortable. Here are five styles to pair with a herringbone blazer this winter.

#1 Classic white shirt pairing A classic white shirt is the perfect match for a herringbone blazer. The crispness of the white shirt balances the intricate pattern of the blazer, making it perfect for formal occasions or office wear. Go for a fitted white shirt to keep the silhouette sleek and polished. This combination works well with neutral trousers or dark jeans for an elegant look.

#2 Turtleneck sweater combination A turtleneck sweater under a herringbone blazer is the perfect combination of warmth and style. The high neckline adds an element of sophistication, while keeping you warm in the colder months. Stick to neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the focus on the pattern of the blazer. This combination is perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events.

#3 Casual denim look Pairing a herringbone blazer with denim gives you a relaxed yet put-together look that's perfect for weekend outings or casual gatherings. Go for slim-fit jeans in dark washes to keep things balanced with the texture of the blazer. Finish off this look with loafers or ankle boots to keep it laid-back yet stylish.

#4 Chinos for versatility Chinos make an excellent choice when pairing with a herringbone blazer, thanks to their versatility and comfort. Opt for chinos in earthy tones like olive or tan that complement the hues in your blazer's pattern. This combination is ideal for both daytime events and evening occasions when you want to look effortlessly chic.