5 styles to pair with polo shirts

Polo shirts are an absolute summer wardrobe staple. They are light, classic, and can be worn for a variety of occasions. Be it a casual day out or a semi-formal occasion, teaming your polo shirt with the right style can take your look a notch higher. Here are five styles that you can effortlessly pair with polo shirts to stay comfortable and stylish all summer long.

Tip 1 Casual shorts for relaxed days Pairing polo shirts with casual shorts is perfect for those laid-back summer days. Choose cotton or linen shorts in neutral colors such as beige or navy to go with your polo shirt. This combination works the best for beach outings, picnics, or just a casual stroll around town. The length of the shorts should be just above the knee for a balanced look.

Tip 2 Chinos for smart-casual occasions For smart-casual occasions, think of teaming up your polo shirt with chinos. Chinos provide a smart yet laidback look appropriate for brunches or casual meetings. Opt for chinos in earthy tones like olive or khaki to make a cohesive look. Tuck in your polo shirt and add a belt to take this look a notch higher.

Tip 3 Denim jeans for timeless appeal Denim jeans make for another great option to team with polo shirts, keeping it timeless and comfortable. Go for slim-fit jeans in classic blue or black shades to keep the silhouette sleek. This combination serves as a great option for casual dinners or weekend outings, giving you the best of both worlds, style and comfort.

Tip 4 Layering with light jackets On cooler summer evenings, layering your polo shirt with a light jacket can add an extra dimension to your outfit. Think denim jackets or lightweight bomber jackets that go well with the color of your polo shirt. This style not only keeps you warm but also adds an element of sophistication without being too formal.