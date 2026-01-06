Waffle-knit pullovers: 5 styling tips

Waffle-knit pullovers are a winter wardrobe essential, thanks to their unique texture and warmth. These versatile pieces can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions, making them a favorite among fashion lovers. Whether you're heading to work or going out for a casual day, knowing how to style these pullovers can take your look a notch higher. Here are five expert tips to style waffle-knit pullovers this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with tailored trousers For a polished look, team your waffle-knit pullover with tailored trousers. This combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication, making it ideal for office settings or formal gatherings. Go for neutral colors like beige or navy to keep the outfit cohesive. Adding loafers or ankle boots can further elevate this ensemble, giving you an effortlessly chic appearance.

Tip 2 Layer with a denim jacket Layering a denim jacket over your waffle-knit pullover is an easy way to add some dimension to your outfit. This combination is perfect for casual outings and gives you an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. Opt for a medium-wash denim jacket to contrast the texture of the pullover, and complete the look with sneakers or casual boots.

Tip 3 Combine with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans go perfectly with waffle-knit pullovers, accentuating the waistline while giving you comfort. This combination is perfect for everyday wear, be it shopping trips or brunch dates. Tuck in the pullover slightly at the front for an added flair, and wear ankle boots or flats for an effortless, stylish look.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves Scarves are the best accessory to amp up your waffle-knit pullover look while keeping you warm. Pick scarves in contrasting colors or patterns to make your outfit pop. Wrap them loosely around your neck for an added style quotient, or tie them in different ways to suit your mood and occasion.