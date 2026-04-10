5 pixie cut ideas you'll love

The pixie cut has always been a favorite for those looking for a chic and low-maintenance hairstyle. This season, the trend is all about bold choices that can easily elevate your everyday look. With a few stylish variations, you can make the classic pixie cut your own. Here are five trendy ideas to inspire your next haircut.

#1 Textured pixie with bangs A textured pixie with bangs adds volume and dimension to your hair. This style works well with naturally wavy or curly hair, as it enhances the texture. The bangs can be styled straight across or swept to the side, depending on your preference. This look is ideal for those who want to keep some length while adding interest to their hairstyle.

#2 Asymmetrical pixie cut The asymmetrical pixie cut is all about drama and edge. With one side shorter than the other, this style gives a modern twist to the classic pixie. It looks great on straight hair, but can also be adapted for those with waves or curls. The asymmetry adds an element of surprise and can be customized by adjusting the length difference between sides.

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#3 Undercut pixie style An undercut pixie style is perfect for those who want an extra bold statement. The undercut involves shaving or closely trimming one part of the head while keeping longer hair on top. This contrast creates a striking visual effect that is sure to turn heads. You can play around with different patterns or designs on the undercut area for added personalization.

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#4 Pixie Bob hybrid The pixie bob hybrid is a perfect blend of two beloved hairstyles—the bob and the pixie cut. It gives you the best of both worlds, with a short, yet voluminous look that frames the face beautifully. This hybrid works well for all hair types and lengths, and can be styled sleek or textured, depending on your mood.