5 stylish ways to wear oversized hats

Oversized hats make a perfect accessory that can instantly elevate any outfit. They offer protection from the sun and an extra dash of style to your look. Be it a trip to the beach, a garden party, or a day out in the city, an oversized hat can be your perfect fashion statement. Here are five stylish ways to wear these hats this season.

Dress combo Pair with maxi dresses Maxi dresses and oversized hats make for the perfect summer combination. The flowy nature of a maxi dress pairs well with the wide brim of an oversized hat, making for an effortlessly chic look. Pick light fabrics and pastel colors for the dress and hat to keep cool during hot days. This pairing is perfect for casual outings or even semi-formal events where you wish to stay comfortable without compromising on style.

Casual look Match with casual shorts and tops For that laid-back vibe, team your oversized hat with casual shorts and tops. Pick denim shorts or linen ones teamed with basic tees or tank tops. This combination works perfectly for beach trips or picnics in the park. The hat not only adds an element of sophistication but also keeps you shaded from the sun's rays, making it both practical and fashionable.

Beach style Coordinate with swimwear at the beach An oversized hat is an absolute must-have when you are hitting the beach. It goes hand-in-hand with swimsuits, offering enough shade while pulling together the look of your beach outfit. Opt for hats in neutral shades such as beige or white that go with the majority of swimsuits. This way, you remain stylishly shielded from UV rays while engaging in beach fun.

Formal flair Accent formal outfits Oversized hats can amp up formal outfits at summer events like weddings or garden parties. When teamed with tailored suits or elegant dresses in complementary colors, they look sophisticated. Plus, these hats are not just fashionable but also serve a practical purpose, keeping you shaded from the summer sun. Stick to colors that complement your outfit to keep your look cohesive for these special occasions.