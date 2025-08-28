Water chestnut flour: 5 must-try recipes

Water chestnut flour or singhara atta is a versatile ingredient popularly used in gluten-free cooking. Made from dried water chestnuts, this flour is packed with fiber and other essential nutrients. It has a mildly sweet flavor and can be used in a range of recipes to whip up some delicious meals. Here are five surprising ways to use water chestnut flour in your meals, for taste and nutrition without gluten.

Dish 1 Crispy water chestnut pancakes Water chestnut pancakes make for a delicious snack or breakfast option. To prepare these pancakes, combine water chestnut flour with mashed potatoes, chopped green chilies, and salt. Shape small patties and shallow fry them until golden brown from both sides. These pancakes have a crispy exterior with a soft interior and can be served with yogurt or chutney for flavor.

Dish 2 Gluten-free flatbreads Flatbreads made from water chestnut flour are a great substitute for anyone who's avoiding gluten. Just mix the flour with warm water and knead into dough. Roll out portions into flat circles and cook on a hot griddle until they puff up slightly. These flatbreads go well with curries or can be eaten alone with butter or ghee.

Dish 3 Sweet water chestnut halwa For those having a sweet tooth, water chestnut halwa makes for an indulgent treat. Cook the flour in ghee until it turns aromatic, and then add sugar and milk while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Once thickened to your liking, garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews to get added texture. This dessert offers a unique taste combining sweetness with the nutty flavor of the flour.

Dish 4 Savory dumplings with a twist Savory dumplings using water chestnut flour give an interesting twist to traditional recipes. Mix the flour with finely chopped vegetables like carrots and peas and spices like cumin seeds for flavoring. Shape into small balls or dumplings before steaming them until cooked through completely. Serve hot along with dipping sauces like mint chutney for extra zestiness.