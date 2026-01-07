5 uses of avocado seeds
What's the story
African avocado pits are not just a waste product of the fruit. These pits are packed with nutrients and have been used for centuries in different cultures for their health benefits. From skincare to natural dyes, the seeds have a lot of uses. Knowing these uses can help you make the most of this often-overlooked part of the avocado.
Tip 1
Natural skincare ingredient
Crushed avocado pits can be used as a natural exfoliant for your skin. The fine particles help remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin smoother and refreshed. The antioxidants present in the pit may also help reduce inflammation and redness. To use, simply grind the pit into a fine powder and mix it with water or yogurt to form a paste.
Tip 2
Nutrient-rich fertilizer
Avocado pits can be used as an organic fertilizer for plants. They are rich in nutrients such as potassium and magnesium, which are essential for plant growth. By grinding the pit into small pieces and mixing it into soil or compost, you can enhance soil fertility naturally without using chemical fertilizers.
Tip 3
Natural dye source
The seeds of African avocados can also be used to create natural dyes for fabrics. When boiled with water, they release pigments that give a range of earthy tones on fabrics like cotton or linen. This eco-friendly dyeing method is a great alternative to synthetic dyes, which can be harmful to the environment.
Tip 4
Hair care benefits
Avocado pits also provide benefits for hair care. The oils extracted from crushed seeds can strengthen hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. Applying this oil on the scalp regularly may reduce dandruff and improve overall scalp health. It also adds shine to dull hair without weighing it down.
Tip 5
Eco-friendly craft material
In crafts, avocado pits can be used creatively as eco-friendly materials. Their hard texture makes them ideal for making beads or decorative pieces in jewelry making projects. These projects are sustainable and reduce waste by repurposing what would otherwise be discarded after consuming the fruit itself.