Birth certificate has a lot of purposes: Find out

In India, birth certificates are mostly used as official documents for identity and age verification. However, these certificates can serve a lot more purposes than just being a proof of birth. From availing government benefits to accessing educational opportunities, birth certificates can be instrumental in various aspects of life. Here are five surprising uses of Indian birth certificates that you may not be aware of.

#1 Accessing government schemes Birth certificates are essential to avail many government schemes in India. They are important to prove age and identity for programs such as mid-day meal schemes and scholarships for school students. By presenting a valid birth certificate, families can avail these benefits without any hassle, making it easier for them to avail essential services.

#2 Enrolling in educational institutions When it comes to enrolling in schools or colleges, a birth certificate is a prerequisite. It serves as proof of age, which is a major criterion for admission in most educational institutions. Parents must ensure that the details on the certificate are correct to avoid any complications during the enrollment process.

#3 Applying for passports A birth certificate is an important document for applying for a passport in India. It acts as proof of citizenship and age, which is why it is required by the authorities while processing passport applications. Having this document handy makes the application process smoother and faster.

#4 Availing healthcare services In India, a birth certificate is an essential document to avail various healthcare services. It is especially important for children, as it is required to register them under health insurance plans or government-sponsored medical programs. These programs provide free or subsidized treatment to eligible families. This makes it easier for them to access vital healthcare services without any financial burden.