5 unexpected ways to cook with sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a staple in most kitchens, but they are not just for sprinkling on buns. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients and can be used in a range of culinary applications. From enhancing flavors to adding texture, sesame seeds can elevate your dishes in unexpected ways. Here are five surprising ways to use sesame seeds in your cooking.

Tip 1 Enhance salads with sesame crunch Adding sesame seeds to salads can give them an amazing crunch and nutty flavor. Toast the seeds lightly before sprinkling them on your salad for an added depth of flavor. They go well with greens like spinach and kale, as well as fruits like oranges or apples. The crunchiness of the sesame seeds makes for a fun contrast with the softness of the other salad ingredients.

Tip 2 Create flavorful sesame dressing Sesame seeds can also be used to make a delicious dressing that goes with a variety of dishes. Blend toasted sesame seeds with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and soy sauce for a simple, yet flavorful dressing. This dressing goes well with vegetable salads or can be used as a marinade for tofu or tempeh. The nutty flavor of the sesame seeds adds an extra layer of taste without overpowering the other ingredients.

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Tip 3 Add sesame seeds to baked goods Incorporating sesame seeds into baked goods is an easy way to add flavor and texture. Sprinkle them on top of bread dough before baking for a beautiful finish and nutty taste. You can also mix them into cookie dough or muffin batter for added crunch. The heat from baking brings out their natural oils, enhancing their flavor profile even more.

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Tip 4 Use sesame seeds in stir-fries Sesame seeds are perfect for stir-fries, as they add a subtle nutty flavor that goes well with vegetables and grains. Toss them in at the end of cooking so that they retain their crunchiness. They go well with ingredients such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, while adding an extra layer of texture to your favorite stir-fry dishes.